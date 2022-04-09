SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two South Bend police officers were injured when a man armed with two screwdrivers attacked them.

Police say one officer was diagnosed with a broken cheekbone at a hospital after his face was cut, and the other suffered a minor hand injury.

Police say the suspect was arrested and charged with four counts of resisting arrest and battery against a police officer. The South Bend Tribune reports the incident happened around 4:30 a.m.

Thursday at a gas station near downtown South Bend after a store employee reported a man was trespassing on the property.