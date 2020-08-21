Macy’s will ‘reimagine’ Thanksgiving Day Parade for 2020, says event will go on

NEW YORK – Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on in 2020—despite the cancellation of most marquee events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the parade will definitely look different. Macy’s said it will “reimagine” the event, similar to how it handled Fourth of July fireworks.

“Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November,” Macy’s wrote on its website.

The parade is a decades-long tradition. This year would mark the 94th edition of the annual event.

For fireworks in July, Macy’s set up fireworks shows in each borough of New York on different nights and wrapped it up with a televised event. To keep people from gathering for extended periods, the locations of the shows were kept secret.

In its statement, Macy’s said people can expect “more details later in the fall.”