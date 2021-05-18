Pasquotank DA says deputies were ‘justified’ in killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble claimed the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was “justified” as he shared the results of an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Womble said the three deputies that fired their weapons won’t face charges.

“While tragic, the shooting of Mr. Brown was justified due to his actions,” Womble said.

Brown was killed by deputies on April 21 while he was in a car on Perry Street in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement were attempting to serve a drug-related search warrant at the time.

Body camera video of the incident, which was shown to the public for the first time on Tuesday, shows Brown turn his vehicle to try to leave the area after deputies arrived at his home with guns drawn to try to take him into custody.

Two deputies were in the general area of the direction Brown was heading, and Womble claimed Brown’s actions put deputies in danger. Womble said one deputy was in the “direct path” of Brown’s vehicle, though footage doesn’t appear to show Brown intentionally trying to strike deputies with his car.

Womble also said that Brown’s driving was “aggressive” and one deputy was pulled by Brown’s car when he tried to open Brown’s door.

“They were afraid of being run over, or they were afraid of their fellow officers being run over,” Womble said.

Deputies had positioned themselves in front and behind of Brown’s vehicle, which was in park before Brown tried to drive away. No deputies were injured in the incident, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.

Womble says the first shot at Brown’s vehicle went through the front windshield after Brown drove forward. Officers then continued to open fire as he drove away, with one bullet fatally striking Brown in the back of the head, an independent autopsy showed. Womble said the investigation found that bullet ricocheted off a surface in the car before splintering into three pieces when it struck Brown’s skull.

Womble claimed that due to the severity of the charges against Brown, “they could not simply let him go, as has been suggested … Brown posed an immediate threat to the safety of officers and others.”

Womble continued to point to the fact that state law only requires deputies to have a “perception of an apparent threat” to use deadly force. He said Brown was a deadly threat through the general use of his car. No weapons were found on Brown, and Brown wasn’t known to carry weapons, Womble said.

DA Womble: It is my sincere prayer that no one is ever killed by law enforcement, but I also pray law enforcement are never placed in the position to have to use lethal force to protect themselves or innocent lives around them."

Reporter: Are you concerned at how this decision will be received? We can already hear protesters outside.



Reporter: Are you concerned at how this decision will be received? We can already hear protesters outside.

Womble: sometimes I make popular decisions […] and I make unpopular decisions, and I signed up for all of them.

Seven deputies were initially put on administrative leave. Four have since returned to work because it was “obvious” they didn’t fire their weapons during the shooting, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said about a week after the shooting.

Brown’s family members, who last week were able to view additional footage from the incident, have called the shooting an “execution.”

The family’s lawyers have called on Womble to be removed from the case due to a “conflict of interest.”

After the announcement from Womble, protesters outside showed their disappointment, WAVY’s Chris Horne reports. Protests have gone peacefully since Brown was killed by law enforcement.

Womble says that even after deciding not to bring charges, he doesn't think the full unedited body camera video should be released.



Womble says that even after deciding not to bring charges, he doesn't think the full unedited body camera video should be released.

He said anything not involving the 44-second interaction with Brown could be considered a "personal" file

