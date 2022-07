INDIANAPOLIS — The Senate meets at 11 a.m. Saturday to vote on the controversial abortion ban bill.

Lawmakers are also expected to vote on the Senate’s version of an inflation relief bill. The House passed its version, which includes a $225 taxpayer refund, with a 93-2 vote Friday.

NOW: Indiana Senate begins discussion on Senate Bill 1 ahead of a vote. Booing from protesters outside the chamber can be heard as the bill’s author, State Sen. Sue Glick, speaks at the podium. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/UYDOl3zSoN — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) July 30, 2022

Bill author Sen. Sue Glick says she does not expect the bill to come back from the House in the same form.