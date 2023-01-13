(WGN/NEXSTAR) – LG is recalling nearly 57,000 TVs and TV stands following reports that the televisions “can become unstable while on the assembled stand” and tip over, posing a risk of entrapment, injury or death, according to a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CSPC’s notice said the recall concerns four different 86-inch (diagonal) smart TVs: model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA. The recalled TVs also bear serial numbers beginning with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM, which consumers can find on the back of the TV, at the bottom right, or by pressing the “mute” button on their remote “three times rapidly.”

The LG televisions, which weigh about 100 pounds each, were sold at retailers nationwide, including Best Buy, Costco and Walmart, as well as their online platforms and Amazon.com.

About 52,000 of the recalled units were sold in the U.S. Others were sold in Canada and Mexico.

As of the date of the recall announcement, there have been no injuries associated with the recalled TVs. LG says, however, that the company had received 22 reports of “instability,” including 12 tip-overs, according to the CPSC’s notice.

Anyone with a recalled TV is instructed to remove it from the stand and store it in a safe place, away from children, until obtaining help or further instructions from LG Electronics. Consumers can call LG at 800-243-0000 or text “STAND” to 256-888-9977 for help. Additional information and inspection instructions are available at LG’s official website.

Consumers using the recalled TV with wall mounts, instead of the stand, can continue using the TVs as normal, the CPSC says, though LG advises these consumers stay up-to-date with any recall instructions regardless, “if at some point in the future you decide to mount your 86 inch TV on its TV stands.”