LAWRENCE, Ind. — A homeowner in Lawrence has shared video of a police chase that ended on her property.

Lawrence police confirmed they pursued a stolen vehicle in the vicinity of 56th and Mitthoeffer Road early Tuesday.

It ended in the yard of a homeowner living near 56th and Purpura Drive. The driver ran off.

The homeowner, Robin Carwile, spoke to CBS4 about the crash that startled her family as they were sleeping in their beds.

“So we were all asleep at like 5:30 this morning and woke up to police lights and heard this huge crash, and I ran and looked out the back door and there was the car in our backyard,” Carwile described.

She says the driver crashed through a fence about 15 feet from the bedrooms of her toddler and teenage stepdaughter.

Police are currently looking for the suspect.

Carwile took video of the crash aftermath and shared it with CBS4.

“He ran through this gate right here out [of] our backyard, and I guess he’d stolen this car,” said Carwile.

No one in the home was injured.