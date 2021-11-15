Kidnapped boy, teen girl may be headed to northern Michigan, police say

Noah Clare (left), Amber Clare (middle) and Jacob Clare (right)

Police are looking for this Subaru Legacy







A boy who was kidnapped in Tennessee and a girl who was abducted in Kentucky may be on the way to Michigan with the relative accused of taking them, authorities say.

Police are looking for 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare. According to Michigan State Police, they were abducted by 32-year-old Jacob Clare and may be heading to the Harbor Spring area in northern Michigan. He is described as a family member of both children, police said.

Jacob Clare is about 6’8” and 180 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos along his left arm and shoulder. He’s is likely wearing a black watch, police said.

Amber Clare is 5’7” and 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes. She was abducted in Kentucky. Noah Clare is 3’4” and 40 pounds with curly light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a camo shirt. He was abducted in Tennessee.

Both children were reported missing on Nov. 7, according to authorities.

They were last seen in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy. The vehicle has a dent in the rear driver’s side bumper and several stickers on the back, as well as the Tennessee license plate 42MY10.

Anyone with information should contact Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.