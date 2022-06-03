LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky forces are coming together in a finger lickin’ way: KFC is dropping the Jack Harlow meal at restaurants nationwide.

The rapper and Louisville native handpicked the combo meal himself, according to a news release. It features the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch, and a lemonade, all served in custom Jack Harlow x KFC packaging.

The fried chicken chain says Harlow selected each item after tasting his way through the entire KFC menu at its Louisville headquarters.

Jack Harlow and KFC – two Kentucky icons – have teamed up to curate a custom meal, mixing KFC classics such as Mac & Cheese with newer fan favorites like the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Secret Recipe Fries. (PRNewsfoto/Kentucky Fried Chicken)

“From releasing ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer” said the GRAMMY-nominated rapper.

“When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.”

The meal will be available in-restaurant, the KFC mobile app, and online beginning Monday, June 6.

KFC and Harlow have been in a promotional partnership since December.