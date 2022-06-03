LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky forces are coming together in a finger lickin’ way: KFC is dropping the Jack Harlow meal at restaurants nationwide.
The rapper and Louisville native handpicked the combo meal himself, according to a news release. It features the KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch, and a lemonade, all served in custom Jack Harlow x KFC packaging.
The fried chicken chain says Harlow selected each item after tasting his way through the entire KFC menu at its Louisville headquarters.
“From releasing ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer” said the GRAMMY-nominated rapper.
“When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.”
The meal will be available in-restaurant, the KFC mobile app, and online beginning Monday, June 6.
KFC and Harlow have been in a promotional partnership since December.