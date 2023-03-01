LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Don’t doubt the double. KFC is bringing back its chicken megawich, the Double Down Sandwich, for the first time in nearly a decade.

The beloved bun-less sandwich will return for a four-week run nationwide starting Monday, March 6.

The Double Down is made up of two KFC Extra Crispy filets with two slices of cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and either mayo or spicy sauce in between.

When it first debuted in 2010, the Double Down was a huge hit with KFC fans and people who wanted to experience the chicken spectacle themselves. According to the company, the sandwich sold more than 10 million sandwiches in its first month. It was last brought back to the KFC menu in April of 2014.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich – at participating restaurants nationwide March 6, for only four weeks! KFC is also introducing a new, premium Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich – a double-breaded, Extra Crispy™, 100 percent white meat filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, the Colonel’s real mayo and pickles on a freshly-toasted brioche bun, at participating restaurants for a limited time.

“The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever,” said Nick Chavez, the CMO of KFC U.S.

Select fans can get a taste of the Double Down one day early by signing up on www.kfcdoubledowndrop.com. The pre-order begins on March 2 and will only be available to the first 2,014 people who sign up.

The fried chicken chain is also introducing a new chicken sandwich this month. The Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich features bacon, cheese, pickles and mayo on top of an Extra Crispy filet.

Both sandwiches can be sold on their own or as part of a combo meal.

Last month KFC announced it was removing wings, popcorn chicken, strawberry lemonade and cookies from the menu.