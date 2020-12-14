Juvenile suspect arrested after quadruple murder in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says a juvenile has been charged in a quadruple murder in Elkview Sunday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says authorities became aware of the killings when no one had heard from the family.

Neighbor Tiffany Gandee woke up Sunday to the news that her neighbors were dead.

The gruesome murders were described to her by her husband, who ran into the victims’ family while he was taking the dog out.

“He said, ‘I found mom and dad dead, the middle boy […] was on the floor and the baby was under the bed,'” recalled Gandee.

The grandfather had come to check on the family after not hearing from them.

“And he said, ‘Anybody been over here?’ And my husband said ‘No,’ and he said, ‘Well, they’re dead, they’re all dead,'” she said.

They called 911 and Kanawha County sheriff deputies found two adults and two children–a 3-year-old and 12-year-old boy–dead inside the house.

During a news conference, Rutherford said the oldest son who is 16 years old had been found safe outside the home but could not give any more details.

At the crime scene where 4 murders took place this morning in Elkview the sheriff’s office just got the search warrant to go in. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/hlHqdbBQRp — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) December 13, 2020

Neighbors didn’t know what to make of all the police activity.

“This morning I just noticed a lot of traffic on the road,” said Samara Mullins, a neighbor further down Cemetery Hill Drive who says she didn’t know the family and didn’t hear anything either.

Still, she was feeling a lot of emotions.

“Anxiety for one because when you live alone you don’t know… two, you’re concerned about family members, everyone in the community is on edge a little bit right now,” she told news crews.

Gandee was also initially worried for her family.

“To not know how it happened or who done it… I have five kids of my own and I’m scared.”

Rutherford said at no time did the general public seem to be in danger, adding that it wasn’t a random act.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name hasn’t been released.