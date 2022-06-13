(KTLA) — Jennifer Hudson has achieved EGOT status.

The singer/ actress won her first Tony award when “A Strange Loop” won for Best Musical. Hudson is a producer on the show.

The achievement was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet, which is comprised of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The 40-year-old won an Academy Award in 2007 for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in “Dreamgirls.” Her self-titled debut solo album won a Grammy in 2009 for Best R&B Album. She later won another Grammy in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album for the musical “The Color Purple.”

Last year, Hudson won a Daytime Emmy for the animated short “Baba Yaga,” which she executive-produced.

Currently, there are 17 EGOT winners.