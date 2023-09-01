JCPenney is plotting a $1 billion comeback.

The retailer said it will invest more than a billion dollars over the next two years to improve the customer experience by bolstering its website and app, improving delivery times and renovating stores.

The three-prong strategy aims to highlight value and help shoppers stretch their dollar. The chain said its approximately 650 stores will get a new look and feel, a more efficient point-of-sale system and upgraded in-store Wi-Fi. So far, more than 100 stores have already gotten the upgrades.

On the digital side, JCPenney aims for a more streamlined customer experience with better search capabilities and product details. The website and app will offer more customized product and styling recommendations, the company said in a news release.

From a logistics standpoint, the retailer wants to optimize its supply chain to fulfill orders faster and reduce delivery times for purchases.

JCPenney will also launch a new brand campaign called “Make It Count,” which the company said will encourage customers to “make the most of life’s moments, both large and small.”

Key components of the campaign include making fashion accessible, ensuring that trips to the store are “genuinely rewarding,” staying active in communities and abiding by the Golden Rule, one of the 121-year-old business’ founding principles.

The campaign will include vignettes featuring customers as they share their personal stories and reveal how JCPenney has been part of their lives.

The retailer also will also bring back the classic JCPenney logo for in-store displays and advertising.