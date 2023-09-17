TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Irish Grinstead of girl group 702 died Saturday evening, according to a statement made by her sister LeMisha Grinstead. She was 43.

Lemisha made the announcement on Instagram, saying her sister had a “long battle” but is now at peace.

“That girl was as bright as the stars!” she wrote. “She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

Both sisters were part of 702, a music group named after the Las Vegas area code that first released its debut album “No Doubt” in 1996. They were also known for their hit song, “Where My Girls At,” which was released with their second album.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Kameela Williams, LeMisha Grinstead and Irish Grinstead of 702 attend the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic,)

Kameela Williams, who also performed with 702, posted to Instagram early Sunday that she was “devastated [and] heartbroken” by Grinstead’s passing.

“I struggled with this post because to me this isn’t real,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “There’s a lot I want to say, but there’s no way to say what your heart hasn’t fully accepted. It’s hard to acknowledge this is even happening. I know you’re feeling better now and hugging your twin Orish which makes me smile cus [sic] I know how much you missed her.”

Irish’s twin sister and fellow 702 member, Orish Grinstead, died of kidney failure in 2008. She was 27.

Other music legends shared their condolences after learning of Irish Grinstead’s death.

“Multitude of Prayers for your family,” wrote legendary producer and rapper Missy Elliot.

“Sister I’m so sorry,” singer and television personality Tamar Braxton wrote.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cause of death has not been released. However, 702 announced Irish Grinstead had taken a leave of absence in December “due to serious medical issues.”