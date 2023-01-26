OREO’s newest flavor is none other than… OREO.

The limited edition cookie, dubbed the Most OREO OREO, features a crème with ground up Oreos sandwiched between the classic chocolate-flavored biscuits.

It’s hard to get more meta than an OREO stuffed with OREO, so the cookie giant is entering the metaverse with the brand new “OREOVERSE.” It’s described in a release as an “interactive, digital world where OREO fans can play and explore.”

OREO has partnered with homemaking icon Martha Stewart and her gardener Ryan McCallister to help fans navigate the new OREOVERSE.

The Most OREO OREO Cookie Pack.

Martha Stewart and Ryan McCallister with Most OREO OREO.

Dunk into the OREOVERSE intro image.

“I am excited to make my metaverse debut in partnership with one of my favorite cookie brands, OREO, and having Ryan there with me will make it all the more fun,” said Martha Stewart.

Along with a variety of cookie-themed games, fans also have a chance to win $50,000 in the OREOVERSE. You can check out the OREOVERSE here.

The Most OREO OREO cookie is already available for pre-sale on OREO.com. It will be sold at stores nationwide starting January 30.

OREO debuted in 1912 and sells more than 20 billion cookies in the U.S. annually.