Indiana Task Force 1 shares images, video of destroyed Kentucky candle factory

National and World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Indiana Task Force 1 is sharing some of the progress the team is making in cleanup efforts following tornadoes that traveled through six states.

The task force has been dispatched to Mayfield, Kentucky — the site of a candle factory destroyed over the weekend by the powerful twisters. At least eight people inside the factory were killed.

Indiana Task Force 1 has been working to help clear the rubble from the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory. 

Task force member and Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt shared a series of images and video from the destruction.

Photos released by FEMA Incident Support Team PIO

He says the INTF-1 Rescue Team is working with INTF-1 Heavy Riggers, Rescue Team managers and crane operators to remove heavy debris.

The task force will remain in Mayfield for as long as is needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News