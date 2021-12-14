Indiana Task Force 1 shares images, video of destroyed Kentucky candle factory

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Indiana Task Force 1 is sharing some of the progress the team is making in cleanup efforts following tornadoes that traveled through six states.
The task force has been dispatched to Mayfield, Kentucky — the site of a candle factory destroyed over the weekend by the powerful twisters. At least eight people inside the factory were killed.
Indiana Task Force 1 has been working to help clear the rubble from the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.
Task force member and Bargersville Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt shared a series of images and video from the destruction.
He says the INTF-1 Rescue Team is working with INTF-1 Heavy Riggers, Rescue Team managers and crane operators to remove heavy debris.
The task force will remain in Mayfield for as long as is needed.