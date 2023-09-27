LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The remains of a missing mother and Indiana native have been found in Colorado more than three years after she went missing on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020.

Suzanne Morphew was a former resident of Alexandria, Indiana, who moved out to Colorado several years before she vanished. Morphew disappeared from her home in Chaffee County, Colorado, on May 10, 2020. A large search was conducted in the days and weeks that followed but Suzanne remained unaccounted for.

Morphew’s husband, Barry Morphew, was originally charged and accused of killing his wife. The charges ended up being dropped in 2021 after Barry Morphew’s lawyers argued there was no physical evidence that Suzanne Morphew was even dead and that there was no evidence of a murder nor any witnesses.

Barry Morphew Suzanne Morphew

While the charges were dismissed, it was noted by the prosecution that the charges could be refiled in the future if Suzanne Morphew’s remains or further evidence were unearthed.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found during a search by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Sept. 22. Investigators were searching in the area of Moffatt in Saguache County on an unrelated matter when the woman’s remains were discovered.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

No arrests have been made since the discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains.

Last May, Suzanne and Barry Morphew’s daughters broke their silence and said that they believed their father had nothing to do with their mother’s disappearance.

While Barry Morphew’s murder charge in relation to his wife was dismissed, Barry Morphew did plead guilty to voter fraud in 2022 after admitting to casting a ballot for then President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. He reportedly used his missing wife’s name to vote for Trump because he felt the Republican candidate “could use the extra vote,” the Associated Press reported.