Indiana man stopped at Peace Bridge transporting child pornography sentenced to 10 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Indiana man will spend 10 years behind bars after attempting to cross the border from the United States into Canada at the Peace Bridge transporting child pornography.

Dakota Casey of Lafayette, Indiana, was trying to cross into Canada on June 27, 2018, when he was stopped by Canada Border Services Agency officials who discovered pictures of child pornography on his cellphone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. We’re told the images involved three minor victims.

Casey was denied entry into Canada, he and his cellphone were turned over to U.S. authorities.

Officials say Casey communicated with minors on the internet from 2017 to June 2018 when he was stopped at the border. Casey knew the minors were under age 16 and asked the four victims to “take and send him child pornography images of themselves,” said the U.S. Attorney’s office. Casey persuaded two of the victims to “produce portrayed sadistic conduct.”

Casey was convicted on the charge of transportation of child pornography.