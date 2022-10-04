LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana dad is raffling off a Pappy Van Winkle collection worth more than $24,000 to help find a cure for his 3-year-old son’s genetic disorder.

Nathan Perdue’s son Wyatt has cystic fibrosis, a disease which limits his ability to breathe and causes persistent lung infections.

The Perdue family (Kentucky Derby Museum)

Last year, the Carmel, Indiana resident teamed up with the Kentucky Derby Museum to raffle off his prized collection of Pappy to bring more awareness and funding to CF. Together, they raised $400,000.

According to Perdue, the life expectancy for CF in the last year increased from 51 to 53.

“So, this year we thought, how do we celebrate not only that great accomplishment, but how do we raise even more funds and more awareness?” questioned Perdue.

The plan this year is to sell 6,000 raffle tickets at $100 apiece.

Perdue was able to obtain even more rare bourbon, so this year’s raffle will have three prizes.

The grand prize will contain a “six bottle limited-edition collection of Pappy Van Winkle, valued at $24,100 by Justins’ House of Bourbon.”

Grand Prize: Pappy Van Winkle collection worth $24,100 (Kentucky Derby Museum)

Second Place Prize: E.H. Taylor Collection worth $15,000 (Kentucky Derby Museum)

Third Place Prize: Buffalo Trace Antique Collection worth worth $14,400 (Kentucky Derby Museum)

Rare bourbon collections will also be offered in the raffle’s second place and third place prizes.

Each prize also includes a VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience, a stay at a bourbon-themed hotel, and a $100 steakhouse gift card.

Raffle tickets are on sale now at the Kentucky Derby website. There is no cap on the number of tickets any individual can buy. The last day to buy tickets is October 17.

Winners will be drawn live on the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Facebook on October 18.

The Perdue family says their goal is to help find a cure for cystic fibrosis within Wyatt’s lifetime.