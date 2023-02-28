(KTLA) – In honor of National Pancake Day, which falls on February 28 this year, IHOP will be giving out a free short stack of its famous buttermilk pancakes.

Free pancakes will be available to dine-in customers only between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants, IHOP said in a press release. Customers are limited to one free short stack of three buttermilk pancakes.

IHOP’s loyalty members will also receive twice the amount of “PanCoins” on any additional menu items purchased. The “PanCoin” is a “crypto pancake,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Three coins can be traded for a short stack of three pancakes or other items. Every $5 spent at IHOP earns a customer one “PanCoin.”

This is the 17th National Pancake Day celebrated by IHOP. Since the first in 2006, IHOP and its guests have raised more than $30 million for children’s hospitals nationwide.

IHOP wasn’t able to host the holiday special in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic and instead offered customers IOUs for a free short stack.

The free short stack of pancakes promotion is also a part of the restaurant’s 65th anniversary, a news release said.