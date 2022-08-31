INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing Bundt Cakes is inviting customers to celebrate a major milestone with something most people can’t resist: free cake!

On Thursday, September 1, the company is giving out free mini bundt cakes to the first 250 customers at locations across North America to celebrate its 25th birthday. Each person will receive an individually packaged Confetti Bundtlet.

There will also be an online contest with a grand prize of a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter by submitting a photo from a past birthday celebration and sharing what winning would mean to the. Click here to enter from Sept. 1 –25.

Courtesy: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Winners will be announced on the contest website in October.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 and now has nearly 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

It offers four cake sizes in nine flavors, including Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, and Confetti.

For bakery locations, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.