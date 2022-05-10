EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The 11-day search for two Alabama fugitives came to an end in Evansville, Indiana on Monday, and they two may not have been found if it weren’t for one observant car wash employee.

Former Lauderdale County, Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White (no relation) were last seen on April 29 when the jailer told colleagues she was taking Casey for a mental health check appointment that turned out be nonexistent.

Instead, the two went on a run, ditching Vicky White’s patrol car and switching to a Ford Edge that was then dumped in College Grove, Tennessee and on to a Ford F-150 that was eventually left behind in Evansville.

Truck left at Evansville car wash

It was that truck that caught the attention of a car wash manager identified as James Stinson.

Stinson says he first noticed the abandoned vehicle on Tuesday, May 3.

“Every time, I’d leave, it was still there, still there, and I noticed that something’s going on with it. It’s unusual,” he told WEHT in Evansville.

When he saw the truck was still there the next morning, Stinson decided to investigate.

“I walked up to the truck. The windows are down. The doors are unlocked. My first thought — ‘Oh my God. This could be this guy from Alabama.’ I was kind of afraid he might be passed out, asleep, overdosed, shot. I looked in the truck. Nobody’s in the truck.”

He called local police to investigate and said an officer showed up, ran the plates and left without speaking to him. When he called back for an update, Stinson said police told him the car wasn’t stolen. The car wash manager said he insisted for police to come back and look in the truck. When they did, an officer found a gun lock in the vehicle but no firearms.

“He opened the door. He starts the truck. He said, ‘It’s not reported stolen. There’s nothing I can do,'” recounted Stinson.

So he had the car towed.

Phone call that changed everything

Four days later, Stinson says he got a phone call from the U.S. Marshal Service on Sunday night. He didn’t answer, but they left a message asking to call them back immediately.

Surveillance video still from car wash showing who appears to be Casey White

When Stinson finally made contact, he says they confirmed the truck was connected to the fugitives out of Alabama and told him U.S. Marshals were on the way.

“I go back and look at my [surveillance] footage because everybody says she’s not with him, he’s already killed her. So I look in my cameras. I see her circle back around {inaudible} to pick him up. And then they leave together,” said Stinson.

Stinson says the marshals didn’t arrive until Monday morning.

Fugitives caught

Monday afternoon, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Vicky and Casey White were spotted in a Cadillac near their headquarters.

Crashed Cadillac, Courtesy of Vanderburgh County Sheriff’ s Office

A chase started on Highway 41 and ended when the Cadillac crashed. Police say Vicky shot herself and was taken to an Evansville hospital in serious condition. She died from her injuries.

“I knew it would end this way. I’m just thankful it wasn’t a single cop that pulled them over because he [Casey] would have probably shot him. It took a force. It took a force,” remarked Stinson.

“I figured they’d be in Canada by now. I really did. But they’ve been on the run. They’re probably wore out. The marshal said, ‘Don’t tell nobody nothing, because we still think they’re in the area.’ Evidently, they were right.”

Stinson says from what he saw on the surveillance video, Casey White didn’t go to extremes to disguise himself while at the car wash.

“I see a tattoo on one arm, tattoos on the other. He should have put on long sleeves or put on another sleeve of tattoos. He stuck out like a sore thumb. But it shows you you can hide in plain sight. You can really hide in plain sight.”

What’s next for Casey White

Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail overnight Tuesday. He will be extradited back to Alabama on the new escape charges.