(The Hill) — A trio of Republican House chairmen is demanding testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ahead of his potential prosecution of former President Donald Trump in connection with hush money payments made ahead of the 2016 election.

The letter to Bragg comes after Trump claimed over the weekend he could be arrested as soon as Tuesday and asked his supporters to prepare to protest on his behalf.

It comes before Bragg has even officially made any decision on charging Trump with a crime, and raised concerns among Democrats who said the GOP was inappropriately interfering with the investigation.

The GOP lawmakers cited Trump’s announced bid for office in 2024 in asking for documents and communication about the probe. They said Bragg should sit for an interview “as soon as possible.”

“Your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election,” House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote in a letter also signed by Chairs James Comer (R-Ky.) and Brian Steil (R-Wisc.), who leave the Oversight and Administration committees.

“In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

Bragg’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move alarmed Democrats even before the letter was officially sent.

“Defending Trump is not a legitimate legislative purpose for Congress to investigate a state district attorney,” Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.), who before joining Congress worked as a counsel to Democrats in Trump’s first impeachment, wrote on Twitter.

“Congress has no jurisdiction to investigate the Manhattan DA, which receives no federal funding nor has any other federal nexus.”

The letter follows the House GOP’s creation of a subcommittee on “weaponization.” That panel has the power to oversee “ongoing criminal investigations.”

“Using a congressional committee to bully a state DA sounds like…the weaponization of the federal government,” House Judiciary Ranking Member Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) wrote on Twitter.

DEVELOPING