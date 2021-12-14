Sandy Hook 9 years later: Here’s how to honor the 26 victims

SANDY HOOK, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been nine years since 20 students and six educators were killed during a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Nelba Marquez-Greene, the mother of Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, took to social media to show how you can honor the victims.
Here’s a look at the 26 foundations set up in honor of the victims:
Victoria Leigh Soto, 27:
- Team Vicki Soto Memorial was set up in her honor. Donate here.
Annie Marie Murphy, 52:
- “When you click her name it says, ‘Thank you for respecting our privacy’. So that’s what we’ll do as we honor her,” Marquez-Greene said.
Rachel D’Avino, 29:
- D’Avino was a behavioral therapist and in her honor, her family raises money for Autism Speaks.
Lauren Gabrielle Rousseau, 30:
- Her family has established two memorial scholarship funds:
- The Lauren Rousseau Memorial Scholarship/ Danbury High School Scholarship Fund/ 43 Clapboard Ridge Road/ Danbury, CT 06811
- The Lauren Rousseau Memorial Scholarship/ University of Bridgeport Graduate School of Education/ 126 Park Ave/ Bridgeport, CT 06604
Mary Sherlach, 56:
- Her family established Mary’s Fund.
Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, 47:
- Her family started the Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung Center for the Promotion of Mental Health & School Safety as well as the Dawn Lafferty Hochspring Memorial Fund.
Charlotte Helen Bacon, 6:
- Her parents started the Charlotte Helen Bacon Foundation. You can also purchase her book for the holidays.
Josephine Gay, 7:
- Her parents started the Safe and Sound Schools organization.
Jessica Rekos, 6:
- Her family started The Jessica Rekos Foundation in her honor.
Olivia Rose Engel, 6:
You can see the words written by her family in her honor at oliviaengel.org and see how you can help.
Daniel Barden, 7:
- Daniel’s parents have been a huge part of the Sandy Hook Promise. See how you can help here.
Avielle Rose Richman, 6:
- Her legacy is preserved through The Avielle Initiative.
Catherine Violet Hubbard, 6:
- In her memory, her family built the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary.
Benjamin Andrew Wheeler, 6:
- Benjamin’s family started Ben’s Lighthouse in his honor.
Caroline Previdi, 6:
- In her honor, her parents ask to donate to the Caroline Previdi Foundation.
Noah Pozner, 6:
- To learn more about the life of Noah Pozner, visit his website.
James Radley Mattioli, 6:
- To honor James, his family asks to donate to: James R. Mattiolo Memorial Fund C/O Newtown Favings Bank; 39 Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470
Emilie Parker, 6:
- In her honor, her family started the Emilie Parker Art Connection.
Allison Wyatt, 6:
- To learn more about Allison Wyatt, visit mysandyhookfamily.org.
Chase Michael Anthony Kowalski, 7:
- Chase’s family started the CMAK Foundation and also holds the Race for Chase every year.
Dylan Christopher Hockley, 6:
- To honor Dylan, his family started Dylan’s Wings of Change.
Jesse McCord Lewis, 6:
- Jesse’s family started the Choose Love Movement, which creates safer and more loving schools.
Jack Armistead Pinto, 6:
- In memory of Jack, the Pinto family has made a donation to Every Kid Sports from the Jack A. Pinto Charitable Gift Fund.
Grace Audrey McDonnell, 7:
- In memory of Grace, her family started The Grace McDonnell Art Fund.
Madeleine Hsu, 6:
- Read more about Madeleine’s life, visit mysandyhookfamily.org.
Anna Grace Marquez-Greene, 6:
- Her family started The Ana Grace Project.