TAMPA, Fl. — History has been made after three Black women made up the podium at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Konnor McClain, 17; Shilese Jones, 20; and Jordan Chiles, 21, claimed the top three sports in the senior all-around competition Sunday, August 21. They became the first three Black female gymnasts to fill the podium.

USA gymnastics reported that McClain won the gold medal for balance beam with a score of 112.750. This was her first senior national competition. Jones won the silver with an overall score of 112.000. Chiles took home the bronze with a score of 111.900.

“It’s so unreal,” said McClain, per NBC Connecticut. “I’m still in shock a little bit.

“I wish I could talk to my dad right now,” McClain added. Konnor lost her father in December 2021.

The three are a part of the 2022-23 Senior Women’s National Team, according to USA Gymnastics.

The next time the women compete against each other will be at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships that will be held in Liverpool beginning October 29.