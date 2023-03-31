Mother’s Day will arrive before you know it—and you could score free flowers for your mom thanks to Lowe’s.

The home improvement chain is celebrating moms with a Mother’s Day giveaway. The offer includes a free one-pint annual flower.

Registration for the promotion opens on April 30 and runs through May 12. You’ll probably want to register as early as possible, as supplies are limited.

From the Lowe’s website:

As a thank-you to the moms and other special friends in our lives, you can register now for a free 1-pint flower. Join us on Mother’s Day weekend for fun activities and giveaways for all to enjoy.

Once you register, Lowe’s will let you know how to get your flowers.

As a reminder, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.