It’s not a stain…it’s a statement.

That’s Heinz’s take on a new collection of thrifted clothes that come complete with, you guessed it, ketchup stains.

The ketchup maker has partnered with online resale retailer thredUP for the Heinz Vintage Drip collection, which features 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces. Every piece comes with its own unique glob of dried ketchup.

HEINZ and thredUP Drop Vintage Drip Collection Celebrating the Iconic Ketchup Stain (CNW Group/Kraft Heinz Canada)

“At thredUP, we believe every piece of clothing deserves a second life — even summer barbeque casualties,” says Erin Wallace, the VP of Integrated Marketing at thredUP.

Heinz says the collection is their response to eco-conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

A thredUp resale report found more than 60% of Gen Z and Millennial customers try to buy an item used before buying it new.

Wallace continued, “We’re thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like HEINZ to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained secondhand clothes, celebrating reuse. This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet. We hope it makes a splash… err… drip!”

All of the proceeds from each sale will go to Rise Against Hunger, an international effort to feed the hungry.

You can see the collection exclusively at thredUP.com/HEINZ.

While one part of the collection is available now, more items will be added on September 13.