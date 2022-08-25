LOS ANGELES — Kevin Hart recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote his new vegan fast-food chain restaurant, Hart House.

Hart spoke to his inspiration: “I’m a person that has dabbled in the world of plant-based for some time and the one thing that I found was there’s a misunderstanding about what the world of plant-based is and should be,” Hart said.

“I [wanted] to create a plant-based fast-food chain. Kind of really embrace the generation now … and put that option into the world of fast-food places that we’ve grown to love today. The goal is to see Hart Houses right smack dab in the middle of where you would see a McDonald’s, a Burger King, a Chick-Fil-A, [and] a Wendy’s [so] people can have the option for a plant-based taste, as well.”

The new restaurant is a partnership between Hart, entrepreneur Andy Hooper, and chef Michael Salem. According to VegNews, Chef Michael previously worked as the head of culinary innovation at Burger King and was one of the moving parts in bringing on the Impossible Whopper.

“I am thrilled to announce that I have collaborated with an all-star team of partners and industry leaders to create an industry-changing restaurant called Hart House,” Hart initially announced on Instagram. “This thing is going to be huge! We’re going to serve delicious, sustainable food that delivers can’t-believe-it-flavor in every bite. We’ll be opening our first few locations in the LA area, but we will be expanding quickly.”

The plant-based menu will include remade classics such as burgers, chicken sandwiches, nuggets, fries, and oat milkshakes. All food items will be made sans animal byproducts, high fructose corn syrup, or preservatives.

The first location opens Thursday in the Westchester neighborhood of Lost Angeles. 10% of all opening day profits will be given to Inner City Arts, a Los Angeles organization that empowers children through art.

“I think one of the things that’s important when you’re thinking about building the next generation of quick service restaurants is acknowledging that it’s going to be plant-forward,” Hooper told Los Angeles Magazine. “That’s where things are going, both out of taste preference, but also out of necessity.”