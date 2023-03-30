INDIANAPOLIS — While defenses against cyberattacks are getting better all the time, security experts warn that hackers are increasing their efforts to get around security measures and blast organizations with new attacks to steal security information.

According to data collected by Trend Micro, cybercrime hasn’t been as lucrative for hackers over the last couple years. It found ransomware revenues dropped by 38% from 2021 to 2022. In response, there was a 55% increase in cyberattacks in 2022 that resulted in a 242% rise in blocked malicious files.

All of that shows that hackers don’t like losing money. So they are on a blitz right now, looking for a new weaknesses to attack. Part of that effort includes behaving more like legitimate businesses by rebranding and diversifying to look more professional and convincing.

Trend Micro says the most common attacks against companies and organizations now involve hackers gaining access through remote services and expanding their footprint once inside. “Backdoor” malware attacks have nearly doubled, which shows crooks are trying to get their foot in the door and lay the groundwork for more future attacks.

There was also a doubling last year of so-called “web shells,” which allow hackers to get into a web server and access it remotely. The findings paint a clear picture of hackers looking for more backdoor attacks to get around improving cyber defenses.

All of this means it’s more important than ever for companies, organizations, I.T. departments and individuals to check their security protocols and passwords against a new barrage of attacks.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency has a list of security tips and guidance for families, organizations, corporate leaders and CEOs as part of a campaign called “Shields Up.” You can read about that, as well as updates on emerging trends, on the agency’s website.