What do you call a train carrying a shipment of Laffy Taffy? A “chew chew” train.

Laffy Taffy, the candy that not only gives fans a sweet treat but a fun joke as well, is looking for the next generation of joketellers.

It’s hosting a contest called “Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper” where you can send in your (clean) one-liners to be printed on the chewy candy’s packaging.

Laffy Taffy will pick 101 fans’ jokes to become part of its sweet legacy. Aside from having their jokes printed on wrappers that will be shipped to retailers nationwide, the winners will also get a custom bag of Laffy Taffy minis that will be full of candy featuring their joke.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist T-Pain, judge of Laffy Taffy’s “Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper” joke-writing contest, rapped Laffy Taffy jokes in an original performance for National Tell a Joke Day at Zanies Comedy Club Chicago.

GRAMMY-winning rapper and singer T-Pain is also part of the contest. He will help select a Grand Prize-winning joke.

“Those who know me best understand comedic humor is a passion of mine and I really enjoy telling jokes and having a good, old-fashioned laff,” said T-Pain.

The winner of the “best laff” will get $5,000 cash and a wrapper autographed by T-Pain.

The contest will be held online from August 16 to September 16. You can enter here.

Fans can only submit one joke. Jokes will be judged based upon humor, originality, creativity, and relevance to brand values.

Laffy Taffy retired 15 of its original jokes to make room for the incoming material provided by the contest. The candy, which debuted in the 1970s, has featured silly jokes for decades.