Listen up, super sleuths!

You can make $2,400 by streaming true crime documentaries for 24 straight hours. The offer comes courtesy of MagellanTV, which is seeking those who “can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

The ideal candidate “lives for true crime” and will document their all-day binge on social media as they watch documentaries about serial killers, mysterious disappearances, the mafia and more.

Image via MagellanTV

The person chosen for the job gets $2,400 in cash plus a one-year subscription to MagellanTV. A hundred lucky true crime fans will get a three-month membership as a consolation prize.

You can apply here.

You’ll need to provide the usual information—name, age, etc.—and tell organizers how often you watch true crime and which platforms you use to consume it.

Applicants will also have to describe, in 300 or fewer words, why they’re the ideal candidate for the true crime binge. They’re “highly encouraged” (but not required!) to provide a video submission.

The submission deadline is Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.