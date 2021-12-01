4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

GBI agents and Clayton County police officers continue their investigation Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, into a shooting that occurred in Clayton County, south of Atlanta. Four people are dead, including a police officer, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday. (John Spink /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say four people are dead, including a police officer and the shooter, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday in Clayton County, south of Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Clayton County police Officer Henry Laxson was killed when a man started shooting at officers when they arrived. Another officer was wounded. The GBI says officers returned fire, hitting the man, who died on scene.

Officers discovered that shortly before they had arrived the man had shot and killed two women and shot a 12-year-old boy in the face. Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said the child is in critical but stable condition. The wounded officer is expected to survive.