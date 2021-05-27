‘Gap Home’ brand announced as result of Gap, Walmart partnership

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NEXSTAR) — Gap and Walmart announced on Thursday a new partnership to introduce Gap Home, a brand of home products that will be sold at Walmart.

The brand will launch on June 24 at Walmart.com and will include more than 400 home décor items that will include comforter sets, pillows and more.

“We’re thrilled that Gap selected Walmart as the exclusive retailer to debut its home brand. A hallmark of American fashion, Gap is the ideal partner to bring its timeless, signature style into the modern home to help customers design and decorate beautiful living spaces,” said Anthony Soohoo, Executive Vice President, Home, Walmart.

The new collection items “ranging in price from $15.88 for a Washed Denim Pillow to $64.98 for a T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible King Comforter Set perfect for dressing all spaces, from college dorms to forever homes,” Walmart said in a news release.

Retailer results (so far) show people are going out, spending money

At Walmart, sales of teeth whitener are popping as customers take their masks off. So are travel items.

Shoppers, newly vaccinated, are emerging from their homes and going out again, and that, along with government stimulus payments, is helping to boost fiscal first-quarter results for major retailers Walmart. Last week, they were among the first to release figures that covered the spring period. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, boosted its annual earnings-per-share outlook, while Macy’s surprisingly swung back into the profit column and it boosted its guidance for all of 2021.

“Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year,” said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. “In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop.”