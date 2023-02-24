A frozen seafood company is reeling in entries for a contest that will hook one person up with their first glimpse of the ocean.

SeaPak is offering a beach getaway as the grand prize in its “See the Sea” contest. The contest, which is open to U.S. citizens only, will gift a four-night stay at one of three destinations, airfare, and up to $5,000 to be used for food, activities, and excursions.

“We want to share our love for the ocean and all it has to offer with someone who hasn’t experienced it before,” said SeaPak on the contest’s homepage.

Any landlubber who wants to enter must answer questions about why they’ve never seen the ocean and what would excite them the most about their first trip to the beach.

The winner would then get to choose one of three possible destinations for their introduction to the sea: St. Simons Island, Georgia; Destin, Florida; or Hilton Head, South Carolina. The winner can take up to four guests.

If you want to make a splash and see the ocean for the first time in style, enter here. The contest’s terms and conditions can be found here.

Only one entry is allowed per person, and you must be at least 18. Entries will be accepted until April 6.