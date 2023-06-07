INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Kevoian, the former co-host and founder of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Bob & Tom Show”, has been diagnosed with gastric cancer and is sharing his experiences with the diagnosis in a new podcast.

Kevoian, who retired from hosting the “Bob & Tom Show” in 2015 after being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, announced his stomach cancer diagnosis on Wednesday.

Along with Tom Griswold, who continues to host the show, Kevoian cohosted the Indianapolis-based radio program for over three decades.

Founded by Kevoian and Griswold, “The Bob & Tom Show” first aired on WFBQ in March of 1983 and has since been syndicated across the US and been recognized by the National Association of Broadcasters “as an exemplar in American radio”.

The 72-year-old Kevoian said he first learned of his gastric cancer diagnosis in April.

“My biggest fear was losing the mustache because we are about to celebrate its 54th birthday on June 18,” Kevoian said. “Good news: The mustache stayed put!”

On Wednesday, along with the cancer diagnosis announcement, Kevoian discussed the debut of his new podcast that will detail the medical journey he has been on since.

The podcast, which debuted Wednesday on a majority of audio outlets, is titled “The Bob and Cancer Show” and will feature Kevoian’s wife Becky and best friend Whit Grayson as cohosts.

In a release sent Wednesday announcing the new show, Kevoian said he has been “embracing uncertainty”.

“In the podcast’s first episodes, Bob and co-hosts Becky Kevoian and Whit Grayson discuss the initial shock and numbness that came with the diagnosis, and then follow up with ways to stay positive and fight cancer with food, as they discuss the importance of setting goals and working to achieve them, while embracing uncertainty. Together, they take listeners through the process to come with optimism, resolve, and humor, documenting Bob’s progress for listeners who may be experiencing the same fear and uncertainty.” Press release announcing podcast

In order to promote the new show, Kevoian made a special in-studio appearance Wednesday on “The Bob & Tom Show” as a special guest.