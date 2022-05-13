MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Florida knocked one item off her bucket list after an encounter with police Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was seen driving recklessly on Card Sound Road and didn’t stop when police tried to pull her over initially.

A deputy eventually caught up to her when she came to a stop at a three-way intersection.

Douglas told the arresting deputy that getting arrested was on her bucket list since high school, according to a Facebook post.

Douglas was charged with fleeing and eluding.