MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Martin County, Florida arrested a woman who they said threw a rubber snake at deputies following a chase and crash in which she intentionally tried to hit a department vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says a driver was pulled over just outside of Indiantown on May 18, but the driver ended up taking off and trying to run down a deputy on their department-issued motorcycle.

“The MCSO deputy on the motorcycle was able to jump off of the bike before being struck,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators say the driver, identified as 54-year old Dawn LaShawn Laprade of Vero Beach, reached speeds of 80 to 100 mph as she tried to hit the motor unit.

Two other deputies then saw Laprade heading towards Indiantown. She motioned to them that she had a gun and drove “erratically, trying to cause them to crash” according to the sheriff’s office.

Booking photo of Dawn LaShawn Laprade

Rubber snake, Image courtesy of MCSO

Crash site, Image courtesy of MCSO

Laprade hit one patrol car and then kept going, eventually causing a pickup truck to crash and roll over.

Police were able to stop her at this point. They say when they approached the vehicle to arrest her, she threw a snake at a deputy. He then deployed his taser to take her into custody.

After she was arrested, police realized she actually threw a rubber snake.

Laprade was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and fleeing and eluding.

There were three people in the truck that rolled over. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threating injuries.