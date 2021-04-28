Florida teen accused of stabbing 2 women to death after following them home

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s Largo Police said two women in Largo were killed by a teenager who followed them home and crawled in through the window while they were sleeping early Monday morning.

At this time, police said this incident is believed to be a random act with no known relationship between the victims and suspect. However, police said that could change as the investigation continues.

Sage Curry, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and burglary, according to the police affidavit. Police said they were called to a home on 8th Avenue NW just before 2 a.m. Monday after Curry ran to a neighbor and asked for help.





Two photos sent to us from someone close to Sage Curry and his family and Curry being booked into Pinellas County Jail.

Police said they went inside the home and found two bodies on the floor. The victims were not identified, but police said they were female. Neighbors said a mother and daughter lived at the home.

Police said Curry followed the female victims to their residence after seeing them out in public.

According to the affidavit released Tuesday, Curry said he entered their home through a bedroom window and killed the first victim with a knife while she was sleeping, stabbing her multiple times in the chest.

Police said the other woman in the house heard the attack and came to defend the woman getting stabbed, when Curry then turned the knife on her, stabbing her multiple times in the face and neck. During the attack, police said that Curry was injured by the second woman who came to defend the sleeping victim.

When Curry finally left the home, police said he requested help from a neighbor for the injuries he sustained at the hands of the second victim.

Police said Curry confessed to grabbing the sharpest kitchen knife he could find and stabbed both women multiple times. Curry also told police he rolled one of the victim’s bodies off the couch in an effort to make the incident look like an accident.

Curry was arrested Monday and is now being held at the Pinellas County Jail. Online jail records show he had no prior criminal record in the adult system.

The box is checked on the affidavit that there is an indication Curry is suffering from mental health issues.

“Just shock overall, I’d never think someone like this could do something like that. So just shocked right now,” said Jordan Martin who said he used to work at a carwash with Curry.

Martin described Curry as nice, quiet and said he kept to himself.

“It’s breathtaking and I had to do a doubletake and say is that the same kid I knew,” said Josh Estremera, a Pinellas County Minster and Community Advocate who said he knew the teen well.

Estremera said the teen was dealing with family troubles and began isolating himself this last year when the pandemic began. He encourages all adults to reach out to the youth around them.

“I think it’s very important that we get to know our youth and understand they’re dealing with times we’ve never dealt with before,” Estremera said.

Police said they are not releasing the identity, age, or any other information about the victims as their family members have requested confidentiality under Marsy’s Law.

The teen appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon saying he did not have money for an attorney as he “had no money” and he was appointed a public defender.