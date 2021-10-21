LEXINGTON, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A first-year University of Kentucky student died after being found unresponsive at a fraternity house, and the coroner’s office said the student died from “presumed alcohol toxicity.”

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the student as Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, 18, of Henderson. Toxicology test results are pending.

The student was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity. The university suspended activities at the fraternity while Hazelwood’s death is being investigated, University President Eli Capilouto and Vice President for Student Success Kirsten Turner said in a message to the campus community Tuesday evening.

University spokesman Jay Blanton said campus police were called to the fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday. The student was taken to a hospital, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, Blanton said.

“Foul play is not suspected, but police are investigating the circumstances of his death,” Blanton said.

UK Police have started their investigation. Chief Joe Monroe told NewsNation affiliate WDKY they’re in the process of interviewing people. UK’s Office of Student Conduct is also beginning a review.

They’ve said those investigations will be made public once they are complete, although there may be some redactions to protect students’ privacy.

Blanton told WDKY they realize it may take some time to finish both investigations. However, he said it’s too early to speculate if there will be any changes to their fraternity and sorority system, but it would be part of the investigation.

Hazelwood was majoring in agricultural economics, Blanton said.

The university held a vigil Tuesday night to remember Hazelwood; another one was planned for Wednesday evening.

The university is asking anyone who knows what happened to call UK Police.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WDKY contributed to this report.