OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use.

A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior on Tuesday, April 12.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office of Florida says Adams was sent to the nurse’s office for a wellness check before other teachers saw her going towards a bathroom. Teachers were concerned she tried to hide something in the restroom.

School administrators and the SRO conducted a search of the bathroom and found a pill bottle with Adams’ name on it. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, a red straw, half of a green pill, and a small plastic baggie of green powder was inside the bottle

The powder tested positive for MDMA during a field test.

Adams was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at another location.

Police say when they searched her, she was also found to be in possession of Suboxone — a drug often used to lessen opioid withdrawal symptoms.