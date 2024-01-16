(NEXSTAR) – Fans of Peter Crombie, well known for his recurring role on “Seinfeld,” are paying tribute to the actor after his ex-wife announced his passing last week.

Crombie, 71, had worked in the television and film industry for decades, appearing in TV series such as “Perfect Strangers,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Law & Order, as well as several Oliver Stone films including “Born on the Fourth of July” and “The Doors.” But fans of “Seinfeld” will likely know him best as the actor who portrayed “Crazy” Joe Davola, an intimidating and unhinged acquaintance (and later foe) of Jerry’s.

Peter Crombie, seen here in a still from a 1992 episode of “Seinfeld,” passed last week after a brief illness, his ex-wife said. (Randy Tepper/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Crombie’s ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, announced his passing in an Instagram post shared Wednesday.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband died this morning,” she wrote, in a post that included pictures of herself and Crombie on their wedding day. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man.”

She also called him a “kind, giving, caring and creative soul.”

Judging by Kijner’s description, Crombie’s character on “Seinfeld” bore little resemblance to the actor himself. “Crazy” Joe Davola — as he was known to Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer — had stalked Elaine, kicked Kramer in the head, and attempted to attack Jerry during the filming of his TV pilot.

“From the moment we met him, we knew he was unlike any sitcom guest star we had ever seen,” wrote the podcasters behind the “Seinfeld”-focused “This Podcast Is Making Me Thirsty,” in a post on X. “His portrayal as ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola in Seinfeld is one of the most memorable of the entire series.

“He portrayed my absolute favorite Seinfeld character, Crazy Joe Davola,” one “Seinfeld” enthusiast wrote. “I think I quote something from his episodes at least once a week.”

Another called him “one of the greatest side characters from the show for sure.”

Comedian Lewis Black, a friend of Crombie’s, also reacted to news of his passing on X.

“Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie,” Black wrote. “He was a gifted artist. Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him.”

Jay Huguley, an actor who worked with Crombie on “Walker, Texas Ranger,” also remembered befriending Crombie during a break in filming.

“I spent two weeks in Dallas with Peter on Walker Texas Ranger — we had a lot of days off so spent quite a bit of time together eating and drinking and going to museums,” Huguley wrote under Kijner’s post. “He was such a lovely guy. My heartfelt condolences to all his loved ones.”

Kijner told TMZ and People that Crombie died of a brief illness (and specified to the latter that it was a “fast intestinal illness”), but did not elaborate on his cause of death.