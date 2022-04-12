Beloved comedian and voice actor Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67 after a “long illness,” Gottfried’s family announced Tuesday on his official Twitter account.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” Gottfried’s family said.

