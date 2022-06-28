PALMVIEW, Texas — A Texas taco shop is offering an unusual trade for anyone who’s been arrested. The restaurant will give a free order of tacos to anyone who brings in their mugshot — as long as they’re smiling in it.

“We do not encourage anyone to do bad things, crimes but Hey If You are In County, ‘Smile,'” reads a post on the Tacos San Pedro Facebook page.

“Smiling is the best way to Face Every problem, to Crush every Fear, To hide Every Pain,” the post continued.

At least four people have taken advantage of the offer.

According to the restaurant’s social media, the owners say it’s their way to spread love and peace. “Everyone deserves a second chance in life.”

Tacos San Pedro also has a promotion for first responders. On duty police, firemen and women, and medics get half off their order.