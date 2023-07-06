INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Get ready to say goodbye to the Eagles.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band announced Thursday morning that they are embarking on the “Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour” after what the band called “a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe.”

The tour is “in the planning stages,” the announcement said, and it’s expected to last until sometime in 2025. So far, 13 dates have been announced, starting in New York on Sept. 7.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” the band said in the announcement. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

Presale tickets and VIP packages will be available starting July 12, with general sales starting two days later on July 14.

The band said in the announcement that more information will be released as dates are scheduled.

“The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand,” the Eagles said. “But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.”

The band, winners of six Grammy Awards and inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, continued by thanking fans “from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music.”

“At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades,” the band said. “This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”