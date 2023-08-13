FILE – The logo on a sign outside the Starbucks coffee shop, March 14, 2022, in Londonderry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The next time you’re craving coffee while running errands, you may not even need to get out of the car.

At more than 1,700 Target locations across the U.S., individuals will have the opportunity to add a Starbucks purchase to their Target Drive Up order. According to the release, fans of Starbucks will be able to start adding their order to Drive Up by October.

Drive Up is a contactless pick-up service offered by Target, which allows customers to order in the mobile app. When the customer’s order is ready, they can let the store know they’re on their way and pull into a designated curbside parking spot when they arrive.

The customer can then click “I’m Here” in the Target app, letting the store know they have pulled into the curbside pickup spot.

By early October, Target says customers will be able to add a Starbucks drink or food item to their Drive Up orders.

Both the Drive Up and Starbucks order will be delivered directly to the customer’s vehicle.

“Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game-changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time,” Mark Schindele, Target chief stores officer said. “We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run. This one-of-a-kind service — available only at Target — is the latest example of how we’re innovating every day to meet the needs of our guests.”

Target says it’s still rolling out the service to stores around the country, and will continue to bring more locations online through October.

As of August, Starbucks Drive Up pickup was available in the following states:

California (select stores)

Colorado

Delaware (select stores)

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky (select stores)

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri (select stores)

Montana

Nebraska

New Jersey (select stores)

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania (select stores)

South Dakota

Texas (select stores)

Utah (select stores)

Washington (select stores)

West Virginia (select stores)

Wisconsin

Not sure what to order? The most popular Starbucks Drive Up items so far have been the iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso, the birthday cake pop and the iced caramel macchiato, Target says.