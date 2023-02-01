Fans of DiGiorno pizza will pay extra attention to the kickers during Super Bowl LVII. That’s because each kick equals a chance for free pizza.

DiGiorno will give away free pizza for each “doink” during the Big Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on February 12. A doink is a kick that hits the upright or crossbar of the goalpost.

On Behalf of DIGIORNO (PRNewsfoto/DiGiorno)

According to DiGiorno, there have only been three doinks in the last ten Super Bowls. “We like our chances,” the company said in a release.

Fans must first enter online at DiGiornoDoinks.com from Feb. 4 through Feb. 12 for their chance to score free pie.

If any field goal or extra point attempt bounces off the upright or crossbar on Super Bowl Sunday, they will get a couple redeemable coupon for one free DiGiorno pizza.

“This year, we’re excited to put a new twist on our annual campaign, with a compelling new way for people to engage with both the game and our pizza,” said Adam Graves, the president of the Pizza & Snacking Division at Nestlé USA.

If no football makes contact with the post’s crossbar or uprights, no free pizza will be given out.

While Eagles and Chiefs fans may be hoping for (or against) a doink, free pizza is something everyone can cheer for.

According to the American Pizza Community, more than 12.5 million pizzas were eaten during the Super Bowl in 2021. The most popular topping is pepperoni.