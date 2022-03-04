Disney+ will introduce a cheaper, ad-supported tier later this year.

The company made the announcement Friday, without putting a price tag or firm timeline on the less expensive tier, saying only that those details would be announced “at a later date.”

The streaming service, which features Disney’s deep catalog of hits along with Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe content plus original shows and movies, costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually.

The lower-priced version will launch in the U.S. “in late 2022” before expanding to international markets in 2023, the company said.

Several other streaming services, including HBO Max, Paramount+, Hulu and Peacock, already offer a lower-priced, ad-supported tier.

Disney+, which has seen its growth slow down after a fast start, aims to have between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by 2024.