The popular streaming service known for it’s family-fun and kid-friendly content now contains “R” rated movies.

Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will be hitting the platform July 22.

According to Deadline, “In March, Disney+ expanded into TV-MA/R territory by updating its existing Parental Controls in the U.S. (That already had been done internationally). It was done in conjunction with the introduction on the platform of all six of Marvel’s original seres for Netflix, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders limited series, produced by the now-defunct Marvel Television, which are all rated TV-MA.”

Stars of the films, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool/Deadpool 2) and Hugh Jackman (Logan) both posted on their Instagram Thursday afternoon thanking Disney+ for adding the popular superhero films.

Jackman posted a picture of he and Ryan hugging on the set of Deadpool with the caption, “Thank you @disneyplus for adding brothers-in-arms @deadpoolmovie and #Logan as the first R-Rated movies on the platform. While your choice is questionable, we’ll take it.”

In true Ryan Reynolds fashion, he posted a rather comical post with the caption, “We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-Rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma.”