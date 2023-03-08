There’s no better way to put winter behind you and look forward to spring than by having an ice cream cone.

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on Monday, March 20, as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring.

Customers can get a free small vanilla cone with no purchase necessary. The promotion is available all day, while supplies last, and is good for one cone per person.

Dairy Queen said you can get the at participating “U.S. non-mall locations.” It may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.