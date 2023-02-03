EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WGN) — A couple in Indiana was surprised, and also elated, to see their daughter flashing what appeared to be a “peace sign” in a recent ultrasound.

Kyle and Abby Weener, of Hammond, walked into St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago on Tuesday expecting a normal visit. Their appointment was largely unremarkable until their unborn child seemingly sent them a message from the womb.

“The tech was looking around, watching things — and all of sudden these two fingers popped right up,” Kyle Weener said.

Immediately, the medical staff turned to the couple, and everyone burst out laughing.

“The staff said they have never seen anything like this before,” Kyle Weener said. “‘This is something unique.'”

The expecting dad reflected on his Christian faith after seeing the awesome ultrasound.

“It’s a great reminder that God is building this little being inside my wife,” he said.

The Weeners, who are already parents of two, are excited to welcome their daughter in the coming months. (Abby is 31 weeks along.) They’ve already decided to name her Ellie — and they’re psyched about her seemingly serene demeanor.

“31 weeks in and Ellie’s living her best life!” Kyle Weener wrote on Facebook. “Peace out!”