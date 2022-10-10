Many of us have been there: opening the TikTok app with the intent of a quick scroll — then looking at the clock to see that an entire hour (or two) has gone by.

Ubiquitous Influence, a new marketing platform, wants to pay someone for their next TikTok binge session.

The company will pay a “professional TikTok watcher” $50 an hour to watch videos on the app for 12 hours.

The winning candidate gets $600, plus a welcome package that includes:

$50 Target gift card

$50 Uber Eats gift card

12″ ring light and tripod

Cellphone holder

If you’re wondering what else the job requires you to do besides watching TikTok…the answer is nothing.

Ubiquitous Influence only requires you to rank your top ten favorite TikToks and tag the company’s account when you repost your favorite videos on Twitter or Instagram.

“Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have an account on the app,” said Jeremy Boudinet of Ubiquitous.

The 12 hours worth of TikTok activity must be done over a three-day period.

Anyone can apply from now until October 20 by filling out this application.

You must be over 18.